LETTER: Thanks for nothing, Mr. Prime Minister

LETTER SIG

Mr. Prime Minister, thanks for nothing.

Justin Trudeau’s ego, like his father’s, has cost this country a serious amount of money for what?

Mr. Trudeau, please play nice with the other federal parties for the next four years and try to accomplish something for all, not just the party faithful.

The only other thing I would say to Mr. Trudeau is a quote from his father, “fuddle duddle.”

I think that reflects the sentiments of many in this country.

Bob Halliday

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
Hard lessons and awkward truths from Canada’s 44th federal election
Next story
LETTER: Sooke needs private health clinic

Just Posted

John Phillips Memorial Park, located at 2201 Otter Point Rd., serves a wide range of community needs. The Sooke Lions Club is proposing a community centre for the seven-hectare park. (File – District of Sooke)
Sooke will seek public input on John Phillips Memorial Park

Potts Pilsner, crafted by Victoria brewery Moon Under Water, scored gold at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy Moon Under Water Brewery)
Moon Under Water doubles up as Greater Victoria breweries named among the best in Canada

Pacific FC continued to ride a wave of historic wins on Wednesday night as they staved off a stampede from the Calgary Cavalry and advanced to the Canadian Championship semifinals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore Wave: Pacific FC shoots past Cavalry FC to Canadian Championship semis

Students at certain Greater Victoria schools have faced a high number of exposures since their return to class two weeks ago. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dozens of COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools since classes began