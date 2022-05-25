LETTER: The kindness of strangers in Sooke

Last week my husband and I were vacationing at the Sooke River Campground, enjoying ourselves despite the wind, rain and cool temperatures.

I walked into town to visit a terrific quilt shop, and on my way back to the campground got turned around and realized I was lost. It was raining hard, and I felt pretty tired at 73 years old.

I was hoping to find someone I could get directions from, but no one was out in this weather. I managed to wave down a driver turning a corner and asked her how to get back. She said it was quite a long way, so she offered me a ride after picking up her grandson from daycare.

I was very grateful, hopped in, and soon Dorothy picked up Lawrence, and we all chatted as she drove me right to my spot. I told Lawrence that his grandmother was very kind, and he agreed.

Thank you both for returning me safe and sound and giving me a wonderful memory of the kindness of strangers in Sooke.

Kathy English

Sidney

