Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: The province’s passive pandemic response

The antidote to passivity is not just action, but intentional action. Action without intention will take us somewhere, but not necessarily where we want to go.

It is regrettable that Premier Horgan and his Health Minister Adrian Dix, embraced multiple media victory laps as they tooted the success of the province, highlighting how far they were ahead of others. Sadly today, the reality is indeed sobering, and highlights that the delay in taking action, which includes following up on vaccination enforcement, continues to undermine the intent.

We all know that actions have consequences – but, being passive has consequences, also.

William Perry

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Anti-vaxxers not getting the message

Just Posted

A jellyfish floats seemingly weightless, in this image taken from a video shot in the waters off the Ogden Point breakwater by diver Justin Gross. (YouTube/Justin Gross)
VIDEO: A peek under the Salish Sea off the shores of Victoria

Online content creators can apply for $10,000 storytelling grants through Telus’ Storyhive until Oct. 26. (Thinkstock)
Online content creators in Greater Victoria and beyond eligible for Storyhive grants

Nuu-chah-nulth and Kwakwaka’wakw drummers sing the Grease Trail Song during a totem pole unveiling ceremony in Port Alberni. Canada’s Indigenous population is expected to grow faster than the country’s non-Indigenous population in the next 20 years, including in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. could be home to 500,000 Indigenous people by 2041

A cluster of brown bats in Canoe Creek near Nanaimo exhibit white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus. BatWeek in Greater Victoria aims to appreciate and educate the community about bats, Oct. 24 to 31. (Photo courtesy of Habitat Acquisition Trust)
BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals