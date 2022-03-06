LETTER: Time to get back to normal

Re: Grant Smith’s letter in the Feb. 24 editioin. I am so sick of the holier-than-thou attitude of the vaccinated.

Just to be clear, our freedom is not being inhibited by the pandemic, it is being inhibited by the reaction to the pandemic by public health officials. We are protesting being forced to get a vaccine in order to travel, keep our jobs, eat at restaurants, visit elderly friends and relatives in long-term care homes, go to our local rec centres among other things.

The vaccine does not prevent getting COVID nor spreading it to others, and has potential side effects, which are never mentioned by those public health officials who now dictate what we are “allowed” to do. There are treatments for COVID – why were they never offered to us, why was the vaccine pushed as the only solution?

Lots of people had COVID so now have natural immunity, but that is not accepted as an excuse for not getting vaccinated, nor are religious or moral beliefs. We are told that Omicron is equivalent to the common cold, so why are these tyrannical mandates still in place?

We have been patient for over two years – common sense tells us that it is time to get back to normal. If you want to protect yourself, get vaccinated, wear a mask, stay home, social distance, sanitize your hands every half hour, but please respect my right to choose how I deal with covid in what used to be my democratic country of Canada.

Jennifer Jones

Sidney