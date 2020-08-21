LETTER: Time to stop old-growth logging

It is so exciting to see that a few courageous selfless caring individuals have established a blockade camp to stop Teal Jones from making a logging road up into the headwaters of Fairy Creek. These forest protectors know the value of the dwindling old-growth ecosystems – a priceless historical national treasure – something which the NDP government continues to ignore, sidestep while in fact permitting and encouraging continued old-growth logging.

Despite my MLA, Carole James, stating in a letter to me that she “cares deeply” about this issue (saving old-growth forest ecosystems), she has not agreed to call for a moratorium on all old-growth logging. The NDP government feels it needs to find a “science-based approach” for the “solution” to this problem.

The current science is abundant. Is the solution not obvious? Stop the logging of all old growth forest ecosystems.

Georgina Kirkman

Victoria

