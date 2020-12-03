LETTER: Too many parents drive kids to school

Re: Families need two vehicles in Sooke (Letters, Dec. 3)

I find it disturbing that Corina Whitford is annoyed at Mayor Maja Tait.

Don’t decide a statement is inferring anything. Email the mayor and council and ask the appropriate questions rather than venting in this format.

I noticed in her rant that she asked if the mayor had to work and shuffle children to school while relying on public transit.

Has no one explained to her how to utilize a school bus? It’s already bought and paid for. Please use it.

Too many parents drive their children to school, creating left turn problems off Sooke Road. Many vehicles also plug the school parking lots, making it difficult for the school bus to get children to school safely.

Bob Halliday

Sooke



