LETTER: Too much dead wood at city hall

The news mentioned that the mayor and council for the City of Victoria are looking at hiring two new people, I think that the salaries mentioned were $100,000.

We can’t afford more police for our streets, and yet we can afford two more government workers. Does this make any sense?

Once again, I point out that we have too many mayors and councillors in the Greater Victoria region, all making bad decisions at the expense of the taxpayer. We don’t need all these people and municipalities. Get rid of most of this dead wood.

Henry Fox

Victoria