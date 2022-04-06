LETTER: Truck decal fires up taxpayers

Re: Sooke sets aside $2,500 for Indigenous art on fire truck (News, April 7)

If someone says where there’s smoke, there’s fire, they mean that there are rumors or signs that something is true so it must be at least partly true.

During community consultations late last year, Sooke residents talked about the need to improve local infrastructure, implement the transportation master plan, implement the parks and trails master plan, and respond to the climate emergency.

Council then tabled a budget on Dec. 13 with an increase of 6.09 per cent – done before major hikes in inflation during the last few months – one of the highest in the region.

Considering inflation, the pandemic, and climate change, these are the most difficult times municipalities and residents have faced in decades.

Yet, Sooke council has set aside $2,500 for a decal on a fire truck.

If council is spending on unnecessary decals for trucks, how many other hard-earned tax dollars could have instead gone to improved basic essential services? In this municipal election year, taxpayers should be fired up

Stan Bartlett, vice-chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria


