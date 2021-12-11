Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Two sides to mayor’s legacy

Re: The letter, Mayor Young’s vision for Langford has paid off. There is little doubt that Mayor Young put Langford on the map. It would have been nice to have seen him do it with class and respect.

How he treated Coun. Blackwell recently as well as cutting off and not allowing residents to speak during presentations only shows how little he actually cares about anyone’s opinions other than his own.

Sadly his “legacy” will also be known for belittling residents, city staff and councilors.

Nicole Schultz

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Time to heal wounds caused by COVID

Just Posted

Man of a Thousand Faces Dale Roberts with an image of Dame Mailarta in front of a handful of the hundreds of felted portraits in his Victoria studio. See story on page A23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria artist creates persona to be Canada’s autographed portrait queen

There’s plenty of options from B.C. brewers for holiday themed craft beer ideas. (Courtesy BC Craft Brewery Guild)
Holiday-themed beer recommendations crafted around the BC Ale Trail

Pour le plaisir by Alain Bédard at West End Gallery.
At The Galleries: Greater Victoria venues deck the walls for winter

Victoria Police have made an arrest and reccomended charges of sexual assault in connection with an ongoing sexual violence investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make arrest in sexual violence investigation