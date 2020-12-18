LETTER: U.S. ‘plague’ will soon end

New president will bring moral compass to heal and unite Americans, says reader

It’s been an excruciating grind of a year for so many of us in ways few could ever imagine.

As we perch on the precipice of whatever 2021 decides to deliver our way, I want to extend a holiday greeting from the bottom of what little heart I have to everyone.

May the year ahead be filled with heaping spoonfuls of peace, love, prosperity and joy in ways we never anticipated.

And may our beloved brothers and sisters south of the border finally find comfort from the plague in their midst.

There’s a new president on your horizon – someone with the ethics and moral compass so desperately needed to heal and unite after the deaths, deceit and destruction that will forever scar the reign of Donald J. Trump.

Rick Stiebel

Sooke



