LETTER: Unprovoked dog attack leaves hiker injured

LETTER SIG

My parents were hiking in the Admiral’s forest in the 4300 block of Otter Point Road on Feb. 20 when they encountered a man and his German shepherd. Unprovoked, the dog attacked my mom.

She suffered a deep injury to her right arm and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She is sore but recovering well.

The dog’s owner was initially cooperative but then abruptly fled the scene.

We are seeking anyone that may know this individual and his dog or anyone that may have hunting or wildlife cameras in the area.

The man is described as being mid-age, slim build with blonde/grey hair and driving a blue pickup truck. The dog’s name was Rocco.

If you have any information, please contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Seanna Eastman

Sooke

READ: Day parole appeal denied for Langford teen’s killer


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OFF TOPIC: Bread or cake, the rising cost of food is giving me indigestion

Just Posted

Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday Feb. 11, 2018. Peterson is a controversial Canadian psychologist known for his views on cultural and political issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Petition calls on City of Victoria to cancel upcoming Jordan Peterson event

The Mount Fisher Bluffs on Saturna Island have been protected thanks to a recent land purchase. (Courtesy of the Nature Trust of British Columbia)
Ecologically important Gulf Island bluffs off Greater Victoria now protected

sig
Sooke launches user-friendly community data portal

Beefs & Bouquets