LETTER: Unprovoked dog attack leaves hiker injured

My parents were hiking in the Admiral’s forest in the 4300 block of Otter Point Road on Feb. 20 when they encountered a man and his German shepherd. Unprovoked, the dog attacked my mom.

She suffered a deep injury to her right arm and was taken to hospital by ambulance. She is sore but recovering well.

The dog’s owner was initially cooperative but then abruptly fled the scene.

We are seeking anyone that may know this individual and his dog or anyone that may have hunting or wildlife cameras in the area.

The man is described as being mid-age, slim build with blonde/grey hair and driving a blue pickup truck. The dog’s name was Rocco.

If you have any information, please contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Seanna Eastman

Sooke

