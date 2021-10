Re: “It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ B.C. polio survivor says of vaccine refusal.”

I had lunch with my healthy and cognizant 96-year-old dad the other day, and I asked him how many people refused the polio vaccine when he was growing up in Scotland – none, he replied.

I then asked him what he thought was behind today’s vaccine hesitation – his reply was social media.

Robin Krause

Sooke



