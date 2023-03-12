Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Veterinary college would support local farming

I attended the March 6 North Saanich council meeting where I heard North Saanich resident Dr. Karen Carsten promoting the idea for a veterinarian college in B.C.

Not only is B.C. short of veterinary doctors, but Vancouver Island particularly, and the nearest veterinary college is in Saskatoon. As the OCP is encouraging agriculture in North Saanich, this would be a great benefit to our area.

She suggested the Sandown property, which already has zoning for agricultural education, and this facility would greatly support farming in North Saanich. Let’s get behind this and get the ball rolling.

Nicky Tutt

North Saanich

