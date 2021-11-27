Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Victoria council’s priorities out of whack

Victoria’s mayor and council continue to blow through tax funds in a reckless manner. For example, they can find room in the budget to buy a cement ping pong table that nobody uses, to give a tax-free window for a private luxury condominium building in Victoria, and to continue building bicycle lanes on narrow streets in the James Bay area. And yet they continue to balk at providing proper increased funding for the police that will provide a safe and secure city.

The current administration has never had the interests of the people of Victoria at heart. They continue to pursue their own agenda with little or no regard for what the people really need or want. These people have to be replaced. With the exception of the last councillor recently elected, the rest have been in too long and have to go — the sooner, the better.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: COVID with your coffee

Just Posted

District of Highlands council has approved the spending of COVID funds to upgrade the audio-visual technology and acoustics in the community hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
District of Highlands approves use of COVID funds to upgrade community hall

Victoria Royals defenceman Gannon Laroque clears the puck during a game against the Everett Silvertips on Nov. 26. (Christopher Kelsall/Special to Victoria News)
Underdog Victoria Royals rain on the Silvertips’ parade with overtime win

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

Rise Together is a collaborative group with the goal of supporting local organizations started by Holly Smith and Trishna Gill, Grade 11 students at Oak Bay High. (Courtesy Rise Together)
Oak Bay teens rise together, bring talent to the stage to benefit Greater Victoria soup kitchen