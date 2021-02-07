LETTER: Victoria police handcuffed by lack of funds

The local business community is suffering through tough times due to the reduced customer base caused by the pandemic. Lately a new challenge has arisen, one of break-ins and theft.

What is required is a better police presence in the downtown area, and yet Victoria’s mayor and council have refused to increase the police budget to allow for this obvious need.

The money needed can come from the many pet projects that this administration is famous for, such as the $5,000 ping pong table that is very seldom used, or the granting of a 10-year exemption from taxes for a luxury condominium project.

We all need Victoria to emerge from these times as a vibrant city.

Henry Fox

Victoria