Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean (Black Press Media file photo)

LETTER: Virtual mental health support available during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging on many levels. For some people, it’s meant a disruption in their daily routine and social life, and for others it’s meant the loss of a job. Children and youth are missing the friends and activities they love. And sadly, some families are grieving the loss of a loved one.

This year more than ever, Mental Health Week is a vital reminder that it’s OK to not feel OK. If you feel stressed, anxious, or depressed, you are not alone, and help is available. Our government is making sure all British Columbians can access mental health supports during the pandemic, with a $5 million investment to expand these services.

Visit gov.bc.ca/COVID19 and look for “Health and Mental Health” to find options for free virtual counselling and ways to manage stress, anxiety and depression. There are also dedicated supports for youth, parents, seniors, students, health care workers and Indigenous people.

Here in Greater Victoria, Peers Victoria Resources Society has received increased funding to expand clinical counselling services for people engaged in or exiting sex work. Vancouver Island Counselling for Immigrants and Refugees (VICCIR) has received enhanced funding for ongoing counselling and support for an increased number of refugees and immigrants.

There are many local organizations across the province who have gone digital to serve people during this pandemic. Pacific Centre Family Service Association (PCFSA) has received increased funding to employ more staff and upgrade technology to deliver more support virtually. They are also the email service provider for Youthspace, an emotional and crisis support chat that assists young people in our community.

Youth age 12-24 in our area benefit from Foundry Victoria, which provides mental health, primary care and substance use services, and is offering support via phone and video chat during COVID-19.

Your mental health matters. If you need help, please reach out.

Mitzi Dean

MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Frontline workers deserve a medal

Just Posted

Traffic stop by Victoria police yields loaded handgun on driver

Police say driver was impaired by drugs, issue driving prohibition

Provincial high-risk driving campaign kicks off with speed watch in Saanich

Excessive speeding on the rise in Saanich since March: police

VIDEO: Unlikely pair spotted walking in Langford

Send your funny photos and videos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Colwood repairs potholes, other road issues on Ocean Boulevard

Road closed to pedestrians and cyclists until May 15

Saanich crews called to house fire on Orillia Street

Area remains closed to traffic

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Most Read