Jacques Sirois, and other volunteers, have been doing amazing work clearing blackberries and ivy from McNeill bluff.

Removal of the invasive species will help the natural vegetation return. As well, the pruning has revealed a lovely view of McNeill Bay and Kitty Islet from the top of the bluff.

As a resident of Oak Bay, I want to say thank you to the volunteers, and also the District of Oak Bay for its support of the project.

Constance Smith

Oak Bay