Letter: Voter apathy showed people don’t care

The municipal voter turnout in Sooke was only 29 per cent, compared to 42 per cent in the previous election.

The reason? Beautiful weather on that day, but mostly, I think, people gave up on their impact on city council. Council asks for residents’ opinions but does what they (or developers) want.

Another major reason is that many people don’t care, being too busy with their daily lives.

We often forget that every right has its other side – responsibility. Or civic duty.

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke


THE MOJ: Lions hosting playoff game at BC Place not the slam dunk you might think

