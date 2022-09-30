Letter: Voters need to make informed decision

Might I hazard a guess that the sheer number of candidates running for Sooke council in the upcoming elections is a strong indicator that more than one resident is deeply concerned about where this community is headed? And it’s also reflected in the content of many recent letters to the editor?

The symbolic centrepiece of this concern is obviously the proposed development by the Sooke Lions Club on public land at John Phillips Memorial Park.

Noble as the club’s intentions may be, they obviously conflict with what thousands of residents think park space should be used for and, more importantly, what such a development, if it goes ahead, portends for the future of Sooke.

We’ve seen what has happened in recent years to Langford down the road, and such population density and crowded housing are not what we want – ever. We want to keep our parks. We want to keep our green spaces. We want to keep our views of the water. And we want it all preserved for future generations.

The elections are looming large, and it’s high time that the candidates made their plans known to all of us so we can make an informed decision on voting day. Smiling pictures on election posters are not nearly enough to sway our votes.

Andy Neimers

Sooke


