LETTER: Wait for pedestrians to get out of crosswalk before making a turn

Dear drivers, when turning right across an intersection’s crosswalk, please wait for the pedestrian to get to the other side before turning so close to them. Waiting three or four seconds for a person to cross will not make a difference in your life but could save mine.

When turning left across a crosswalk – same thing. Too many times cars turn before we are even halfway across the crosswalk – should we stop suddenly or trip, guess who gets hurt? Me, not you or your vehicle.

We have already been hit and would prefer not to get hit again. It’s very worrisome for people pushing strollers, walkers or who have little kids with them – we all know how predicible small kids are. Please, wait a few seconds so we all get where we are going safely. Thank you.

Bruce Sterling

Esquimalt

