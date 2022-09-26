Letter: Wetland habitat at risk with park project

I attended the Sunday meeting to discuss the planning development of John Phillips memorial Park by the Sooke Lions. I had several concerns, the biggest being the impact on the wetlands’ habitat.

To my surprise, no ecological surveys have been done.

How can we even begin to discuss development until the impact on the local ecosystem is considered?

The blatant disregard for nature shown here is frankly disgusting. I will take a quote from the District of Sooke’s website: “Natural wetland home to 83 species of birds, frogs, and red-eared slider turtles.” The B.C. Ministry of Environment recommends a 100-metre buffer zone around wetlands in rural areas.

Taking all this into account, it would be irresponsible to allow any further development to happen.

Darryl Ross

Sooke


