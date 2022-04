How pleasant and easy the walk at Whiffin Spit is for me now. I want to thank the workers who cleared the pathway of all that rubble. It limited how far I was able to go with my walker.

As well, many thanks to the faithful volunteers who are dedicated to doing the difficult work of removing that pesky broom. Otherwise, it would take over the whole Spit.

Lesley Griffiths

Sooke



Letter to the Editor