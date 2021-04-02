LETTER: Will Victoria council members use bike lanes?

Which members of Victoria city council will commit to regular bicycle commuting on Richardson Street, every day, for whatever reason or occasion, except when ice, snow or frost? If you want it, then use it.
Jim Grayson
Saanich
Which members of Victoria city council will commit to regular bicycle commuting on Richardson Street, every day, for whatever reason or occasion, except when ice, snow or frost? If you want it, then use it.
Jim Grayson
Saanich
Base will not specify exact number due to security and privacy concerns
Markets modified to comply with health restrictions
Willingness though varies by sociological group
Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able
Court says defendant’s concerns should be addressed to government, not logging company
There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses
Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service
An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision
Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province
Anglers can now use an ‘easy’ online system to take note of fish they have caught, as per DFO rules
Members of the west coast nation were at Sutton Pass trying to turn people away
COVID variant cases have more than tripled on the Island in recent days
Rural, remote and First Nations communities face obstacles, province points out
B.C. Hydro provides grant to plant native trees in three parks
It is always with great wonder and great dismay when I approach…
Mayor grateful for those who stepped up during pandemic
Court says defendant’s concerns should be addressed to government, not logging company
There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses
2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol
The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid