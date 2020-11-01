Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Yearning for Sidney of yesteryear

In reference to Margaret Jestico comments in her letter ‘Development stripping away Sidney’s character’, I couldn’t agree more. She has written exactly what I have been feeling for some time now.

The development in Sidney has taken away the small seaside town atmosphere. I also arrived here in the ‘60s with young children and thought what a wonderful place to raise my kids. Small and quaint, it held so much appeal.

However, now we find traffic jams like we have never seen before. The other day it took three left turn lights to turn down 7th Street. I find it hard to believe the city councillors who approve this building boom can think it makes our city beautiful. It is a shame on a grand scale.

Lois Allen

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Spend some time helping others in your community

Just Posted

Artist Kent Laforme with the Takaya piece in his Cordova Bay studio. Laforme’s hand is on the neck of the natural impression of a howling wolf. (Travis Paterson/Oak Bay News)
Council approves wolf sculpture for Cattle Point

Artist worked on Takaya-inspired piece with Songhees approval

The new home for the Maritime Museum in langford will include a tower with commercial space to provide more financial sustainability. (Photo contrivbuted by Maritime Museum of BC)
Maritime museum fishes for tenants for new Langford centre

The $87-million project is slated to open in the spring of 2024

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor has expressed concerns about the excessive freighters parked in the Salish Sea for quite some time. (Photo submitted)
Langford MP named Produce Champion for 2020

MP Alistair MacGregor ‘has consistently shown incredible support for the industry’

The Victoria Police Department are looking for high-risk missing 15-year-old Lia Barker, last seen on Oct. 30. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: VicPD asking public’s help to locate 15-year-old last seen on Oct. 30

Lia Barker is 5’8”, has slim build and has brown hair often dyed red or pink

Jacques Sirois of the Community Association of Oak Bay works to remove decades worth of English ivy from a stand of native Scouler’s Willows in the Kitty islet end of McNeill Bay. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Daylight finally hits long covered stand of willow trees in Oak Bay

Volunteers remove overgrown ivy from McNeill Bay

A K-9 unit police officer walks one of several sites of stabbings in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
VIDEO: Man charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in Quebec City sword attack

Prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Horgan lost seven ministers who didn’t seek re-election as he looks at putting together a new cabinet following the NDP’s majority election win last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s cabinet has many openings for newcomers and veterans after election victory

Horgan’s former cabinet had 23 members, including himself, when the election was called in September

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)
Police searching for missing man last seen near Duncan

William Mack, 72, was seen on Gibbins Road on Oct. 28

Most Read