LETTER: Young runners an inspiration

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos ran the length of Vancouver Island, with the help of their van Pippi, raising more than $12,000 for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. (Photo submitted)

You won’t find two more fine young men anywhere than the pair who recently ran the length of Vancouver Island to raise money for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre.

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos are humble, inspirational, and wonderful role models for young men following in their foot-steps. I want my boys (11, 8, and 6) to push the limits of their heart, soul, and mind, much like these young men do, and are doing, every day.

I feel very fortunate to have connected with these young men at Oak Bay High. I too was raised by a single parent, and as I reflect back on my childhood, my dad did so much for me (thank you Dad). Their cause is a noble one, and one that needs more attention and awareness. Way to go Joe and Jack, you guys rock!

W. Moore

Oak Bay