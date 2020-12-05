Joe Robertson and Jack Amos ran the length of Vancouver Island, with the help of their van Pippi, raising more than $12,000 for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. (Photo submitted)

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos ran the length of Vancouver Island, with the help of their van Pippi, raising more than $12,000 for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre. (Photo submitted)

LETTER: Young runners an inspiration

You won’t find two more fine young men anywhere than the pair who recently ran the length of Vancouver Island to raise money for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre.

Joe Robertson and Jack Amos are humble, inspirational, and wonderful role models for young men following in their foot-steps. I want my boys (11, 8, and 6) to push the limits of their heart, soul, and mind, much like these young men do, and are doing, every day.

I feel very fortunate to have connected with these young men at Oak Bay High. I too was raised by a single parent, and as I reflect back on my childhood, my dad did so much for me (thank you Dad). Their cause is a noble one, and one that needs more attention and awareness. Way to go Joe and Jack, you guys rock!

W. Moore

Oak Bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Oak Bay must do better job of preserving our heritage

Just Posted

A holiday lights and music display on Walter Avenue in Saanich aims to lift spirits amid the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Katie Bone)
VIDEO: Huge Christmas display in Saanich neighbourhood aims to raise spirits amid pandemic

Cheer-seekers invited to stop by 326 Walter Avenue for lights, music and Santa Claus

Greater Victoria School Trustee Ryan Painter created a campaign to collect paper hearts with kind messages from the community to bring joy to employees at the Eagle Creek Village Starbucks who’d been treated poorly on Nov. 30 by a patron who was opposed to the company’s COVID-19 safety protocols. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Hand-made hearts bring joy to View Royal Starbucks employees after outburst from angry patron

Local school trustee counteracts anti-mask outburst with kindness

Seven patients and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Island Health reported an outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Dec. 1. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Two new COVID-19 cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Total of seven patients, five staff members tested positive since Dec. 1

The Avenue Gallery’s December exhibition features their annual jewelry show with proceeds going to Victoria Hospice. (Avenue Gallery image)
Oak Bay’s The Avenue Gallery ‘glitters’ for the holidays

At The Galleries sparkles for December

The Mann family lived in a coach house attached to the old stables – which once stood across from where the beer bottles were found – from about 1911 to the '30s. This historical photograph shows members of the Mann family passing around a beer bottle similar to the ones found recently. (Photos courtesy Cindy MacDougall)
Cheers to history: 100-year-old beer bottles unearthed at Royal Roads University

Four bottles from Victoria Brewing Co., Silver Springs Brewery date back to early 1900s

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Information about the number of COVID-19 cases in Abbotsford and other municipalities poses a danger to the public, the Provincial Health Services Authority says. (Photo: Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says

Agency refuses to release weekly COVID-19 case counts, citing privacy and public health concerns

The opening day on Mount Washington this year was Dec. 4. Screenshot
Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

“We’re super excited - it’s been six months in the planning.”

Most Read