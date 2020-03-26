LETTERS: Are we overreacting to COVID-19?

I have come to the conclusion over the past week or so that yes, the Coronavirus should be taken seriously.

But really should we be any more concerned than for past viruses that also struck hard, including the Swine flu and other serious influenza outbreaks? I feel that the precautions that have been set in place are much worse than the virus.

I see paranoia, even some hysteria and altogether irrational behavior all around us. Surely this response by human society is way overblown.

Are we to react in the same way to all other viruses, sure to arise in the future?

Rod Chilton

Victoria