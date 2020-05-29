(File photo)

LETTERS: Banning short-term rentals is government overreach

Re: Sidney councillor calls for ban of all short-term rentals.

Where do I start? This is not only prejudicial to the residential taxpayers but is a perfect example of government overreach and is extremely unethical. To favour one industry over another, that being the cottage industry of short-term rentals, is blatantly biased, notwithstanding the fact that it very likely runs afoul of the Competition Act of Canada relative to the prevention of abuse of market power.

To both Coun. Wainwright and Coun. Duncan, I would simply ask how it is that providing choice in accommodation type to suit the needs of all travellers slows the recovery of the tourism industry in Sidney, and who are you to say that any short-term rental is not hygienic and/or clean?

Please explain to me how staying in a hotel is safer than staying in a short-term rental. Also, since when have bylaw officers been deemed to be hygiene police, and what qualifications do the bylaw officers have to perform these new duties as hotel hygiene inspectors.

The last time I checked, the consumer decides where they would like to stay, where they would like to shop, what they want to spend their hard-earned money on, and they need no direction from municipal governments, or anyone else for that matter, in order to make those decisions.

It is bad enough that this council gave a property tax break to the business property owners this year with no guarantee whatsoever that they would pass on any of those benefits to their business tenants. And if there were assurances, what measures are in place to ensure that this actually happened?

It certainly appears that this council does not respect the rights of the largest income generator to the Town that being the residential taxpayer.

It is not up to any municipal government to determine which businesses succeed or fail, and it certainly is not ethical to ensure the failure of any business in favour of another, which is precisely what this ban will accomplish.

Debra Jones

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Sidney should open its arms to backyard hens

Just Posted

Langford pitches Westhills as Canadian Premier League soccer hub

Langford could host all eight teams for August matches

Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

Transport Canada bans ships until end of October in response to COVID-19

Point-guard lobs no-look, three-pointer for Oak Bay High video

Trick-shot only took three times, says Oak Bay teen

Saanich residents sound alarm after second owl dies of rat poison

Great Horned Owl found in Kings Park killed by three rodenticides

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

VIDEO: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

Urban Smiles staff ‘want you back’ after closure in response to pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Stepdad able to walk bride down the aisle days before he passes away

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Most Read