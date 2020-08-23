LETTERS: Bike lanes a welcome addition

Ken McKay’s letter to the editor in the Aug. 13 Victoria News, titled “Majority goes unheard,” leaves me surprised, shocked and bewildered.

Mr. McKay claimed that: “the bike lanes in Victoria are idiotic and dangerous,” therefore, he and his elderly friends don’t want to go downtown, walk in one of our most beautiful parks or drive. Then he is blaming Mayor Lisa Helps for confining them to their homes. I wonder what basis he has for his claims.

Arguably, being imprisoned in his home is of his own choice and decision, it has nothing to do with bike lanes, because many of which have existed for at least a year, unless of course that he has shunned himself from the outside world for as long.

Several seniors I know are actually getting back into cycling and many find the joy of riding an e-bike, which has seen a surge in popularity. These people are grateful with the protected bike lanes, especially in busy streets like downtown.

I urge Mr. McKay to think positive and continue to enjoy the beauty of our region by going out, watching how happy those families are on bicycles, and appreciate nature as it is and to put aside the animosity against bike lanes. You would be a happier and healthier senior, which makes you stronger to fight the COVID19 pandemic.

L. Schultz

Victoria

