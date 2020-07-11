LETTERS: Everyone should be able to enjoy Beacon Hill Lookout

We are heading towards Phase 3 of getting back to a normal life. Almost everything that was closed during the first few months of the COVID-19 scare is now open.

Except, of course, allowing vehicles up to the Lookout in Beacon Hill Park. This may sound like a minor issue right now, but to many of us, this was part of our “normal” life.

People are moving to Victoria and camping at the Lookout with the mayor and councillors blessings. However, anyone that has mobility problems, or anyone who just wants to drive up to the Lookout, is forbidden to do so by the same councillors.

As a longtime resident of Victoria, and someone who has safely driven up there for the last 30 years, I am totally insulted by what our council has done. They lied about their reason for shutting it down and shamelessly blamed it on the worldwide deadly Coronavirus.

How much safer and self-distancing can you be while sitting in a car. They apparently have no empathy or compassion for anyone other than themselves and their self-serving “no car zone” agendas? It is now only available to a handful of people who have bikes and are able to walk up there.

It is time to open it up to all the residents of Victoria, Esquimalt, and Saanich that would like to enjoy one of the best hidden gems in Victoria.

Mark Carlow

Victoria