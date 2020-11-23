LETTERS: Integrity is part of democracy

Re: U.S. election chaos puts democracy in doubt (Our View, Nov. 19)

I think it’s a good thing U.S. President Donald Trump is questioning the voting integrity.

Joe Biden should support this too.

There are six states where the margin is so close any error could swing the election.

For democracy’s sake, there should be a proper investigation to ensure no nefarious agendas that could jeopardize our freedoms.

Please look at the Georgia error of adding an extra zero that gave Biden an additional 9,400 votes or the two flash drives found that also gave Biden mores votes.

Integrity is part of democracy, and we should support that.

Clifford de Schepper

Victoria



