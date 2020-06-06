LETTERS: Limit Beacon Avenue to pedestrians

Sidney town council has made it clear that it wants develop a green town. So far I have only seen wall-to-wall concrete construction, with no requirement for a percentage of the parcel of land to be green.

I applaud the attempt by council to allow more seating areas on Beacon Avenue. So why not seize the moment and implement the far less expensive and more beneficial program and make Beacon Avenue a pedestrian and seating area with only cross traffic allowed.

This has been employed in many cities in Europe to great success. Why not here ?

Eric Westlake

Sidney