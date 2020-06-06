(Black press file photo)

LETTERS: Limit Beacon Avenue to pedestrians

Sidney town council has made it clear that it wants develop a green town. So far I have only seen wall-to-wall concrete construction, with no requirement for a percentage of the parcel of land to be green.

I applaud the attempt by council to allow more seating areas on Beacon Avenue. So why not seize the moment and implement the far less expensive and more beneficial program and make Beacon Avenue a pedestrian and seating area with only cross traffic allowed.

This has been employed in many cities in Europe to great success. Why not here ?

Eric Westlake

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Transit should not be running an advertising agency

Just Posted

Sooke fitness facilities reopen to the public

Extra measures set in place to ensure user safety

Racism is here too, say Victoria’s black community leaders

White Victorians have role to play in combatting systems of oppression, prejudice

Shortage of foreign workers costs Saanich Peninsula berry farmer thousands

Gobind Farms says hiring local has been difficult during pandemic

At The Galleries: Madrona Gallery reopens for 10th anniversary

Galleries reopening doors to public

Pedestrian, cycling overpass now open at McKenzie Interchange

Bridge connects Portage Road, Galloping Goose Regional Trail

VIDEO: B.C. dentist gets grand welcome home after two months in hospital fighting COVID-19

Michael Chow was given a surprise send off by hospital staff and ‘welcome home’ from neighbours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

UPDATED: Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park arrested

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Most Read