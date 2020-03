Re: Elizabeth May talks about women and climate activism at St. Margaret’s School.

Elizabeth May remarks to young women as quoted in the Saanich News are disturbing to me.

Especially her quote, “Misogyny is not just that women don’t get treated fairly, it is that people hate us.”

Does she mean men?

Fostering the message that women are hated has no place in our education system, especially in a school that promotes the idea of strong independent citizens.

Jean Anderson Reid

Victoria