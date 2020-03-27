LETTERS: Oak Bay scholarship performance rescheduled to September

Re: Sinatra and the Count benefit concert for Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship for Indigenous grads of Oak Bay High. I’m so glad to see a nice story and photo.

Joe Coughlin and Phil Dwyer put together a great band for the April 18 show, and community sponsors like Scotia Bank Oak Bay Branch, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, and Oak Bay News were all lined up to make this the largest show of our three Sno’uyutth Legacy Scholarship benefits.

Tickets were selling well. Sadly, COVID-19 interrupted our campaign and Dave Dunnet Community Theatre cancelled all shows until May 30 minutes after we had cancelled our show and rescheduled the concert for Dave Dunnet Community Theatre on Sept. 26.

All tickets are general admission, and tickets sold will be honoured for Sept. 26 or a refund is also possible.

It’s a great scholarship and a great show. Let’s all turn out on Sept. 26 once COVID-19 is in the rear view mirror. Sno’uyutth!

Joseph Blake

Oak Bay