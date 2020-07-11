(Black Press file photo)

LETTERS: Open the Juan de Fuca ice rink

Westshore Parks and Rec (WSPR) has announced that it will be opening the Q Centre ice rink but not the Juan de Fuca ice rink for the 20/21 winter season.

Although the JDF rink has some equipment issues and capital repair is scheduled for the future, this decision appears to be strictly financial and not operational. These facilities are heavily subsidized by property tax dollars, as referenced by the WSPR line item on my recently received tax bill.

The benefit of this facility to our community must be taken into consideration and prioritized over a one-year small financial gain by keeping facilities closed. The short- and long-term negative impacts, on hundreds if not thousands in our community served by the family and youth programming using the JDF rink, will be significant.

WSPR and its community partners must come together to solve the longtime financial troubles plaguing this Westshore masterpiece facility, and in the meantime open the JDF rink along with the Q Centre.

Melissa de Meulles

Colwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Colwood council fixing a problem that didn’t exist on Ocean Boulevard

Just Posted

No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

The Q Centre to reopen starting on July 13

Sidney’s Star Cinema looks to reel in audience with reopening

It’s lights, camera, action — again — for Sidney’s Star Cinema in… Continue reading

Unemployment surpasses historic high in Greater Victoria, tourism hit hard

Hospitality and tourism sectors hurting as pandemic continues

Victoria tattoo shops respond to sex assault allegations against male artists

Carne Tattoo and Painted Lotus Studios respond to allegations

Sooke Crisis Centre closes doors

Services previously offered to be dispersed throughout community support groups

VIDEO: Langford cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island business ad unintentionally features OK gesture linked to white supremacy

Innocuous ‘OK’ gesture in cleaning franchise advertisement gets flak on social media for ‘supposedly’ promoting white supremacy

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Most Read