LETTERS: Open the Juan de Fuca ice rink

Westshore Parks and Rec (WSPR) has announced that it will be opening the Q Centre ice rink but not the Juan de Fuca ice rink for the 20/21 winter season.

Although the JDF rink has some equipment issues and capital repair is scheduled for the future, this decision appears to be strictly financial and not operational. These facilities are heavily subsidized by property tax dollars, as referenced by the WSPR line item on my recently received tax bill.

The benefit of this facility to our community must be taken into consideration and prioritized over a one-year small financial gain by keeping facilities closed. The short- and long-term negative impacts, on hundreds if not thousands in our community served by the family and youth programming using the JDF rink, will be significant.

WSPR and its community partners must come together to solve the longtime financial troubles plaguing this Westshore masterpiece facility, and in the meantime open the JDF rink along with the Q Centre.

Melissa de Meulles

Colwood