LETTERS: People must learn to give and take from Earth

All humans were created only once.

Living in all eras, life was always about giving to the Earth and taking from the Earth.

The era of today created people who don’t understand how to live their lives with dignity. Many of them have chosen to take advantage of the givers, the people with dignity.

The takers have to learn how to “live their lives.” The secret of life is that life is not an illusion, and we are not living in a fantasy land.

Live your life – give to the Earth, and take from the Earth.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Victoria