LETTERS: Saanich council right to hold line on taxes

At the March 23 meeting Saanich council approved a core budget for 2020 with six for and three against.

I would like to thank our mayor and five councilors for the difficult, but correct decision to move forward with a ‘status quo’ budget for 2020. I am sure each councillor did some soul searching before arriving at their decision, but again it was the right decision. The following is the note I sent to them:

“I would like to thank you for your prudent decision on approving a core budget in these difficult times. This is not the time to entertain non-discretionary expenses, those of us that have lived through the late eighties/early nineties recession understand this. I can say with great certainty that both the planet and Saanich will survive a one year pause on the various proposals, pet projects and climate action that would have increased the tax burden to an unsupported level. With COVID-19 hanging over us it truly is best to ‘keep our powder dry’, thank you again.”

The larger question is why this equitable budget with no loss of programs or services, was not unanimously passed.

In light of all the fear and anxiety present today with the shutdowns, layoffs, bankruptcies now happening daily, one member of the Saanich Trio (Rebecca Mersereau, Ned Taylor, Zac de Vries) who voted against the core budget for lack of accelerated climate action, explains it thus “Doing nothing is extremely short-sighted and puts us all at risk.”

I would like to remind the Saanich Trio that the budget as passed is “doing something” and continuing on with excessive property tax increases is, “extremely short-sighted and puts us all at risk.”

Vernon Lord

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

Just Posted

Mental Health: ‘Choke it down’ mentality now in the past for first responders

Emergency crews implementing programs focusing on self-care

COVID-19: Greater Victoria home sales drop after pandemic declared

March home sales down 5% from 2019

Opera from a social distance: Taking it to the web

Pacific Opera Victoria launches two weekly podcasts to educate and stay in touch with listeners

COVID-19: Speed limits in playground zones are in effect

Saanich police not currently enforcing school zone speed limits

No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Blaze causes minimal damage to Brewskys Taphouse storage area

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

Most Read