To the fellow customer at the Sidney Pharmasave who loaned me $40 when I didn’t have cash on me to pay customs dues at the post office: I looked for you in Thriftys and waited for you outside the store after I finished my shopping, as we had arranged, but could not find you.

If you ever see me again, I look forward to paying you back and, if not, I will pay your kindness forward. Thank you for making a stranger’s life a little easier.

Thank you.

Allison Lenz

Sidney