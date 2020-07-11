Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing. (Black Press Media file)

LETTERS: Speeding cyclists pose safety concern on trails

As an avid, lifelong cyclist, I applaud Victoria’s efforts to increase bike usage. After spending considerable money on the fantastic bike trails and lanes, can an effort be made to monitor the speed and usage of these trails?

I have noticed a marked increase in cyclists using “pedestrian only” trails. My wife and I no longer use the lovely Galloping Goose trail for walks because of teams of cyclists racing by in groups of six or more at unsafe speeds.

The “pedestrian only” trails have always had the occasional tourist or even local who may have missed a sign saying “no cycling,” but now riders seem to be using any paved area as their own.

We need to ensure that the walkers of Victoria still have somewhere safe to enjoy without looking over their shoulder for a bike or stepping off the trail to allow bikes to pass or risk being knocked over. It is difficult enough to socially distance from fellow pedestrians without having to worry about random cyclists. Thank you.

Roy Dimond

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Library would destroy North Saanich trail

Just Posted

Loss of UVic dog park deals a blow to socially anxious pets

Owners of non-socialized dogs seek safe space following closure of Cedar Hill Corner

Residents around Sidney’s Reay Creek Pond welcome federal remediation efforts

It is not clear yet whether Sidney will renovate nearby dam at the same time

Public to weigh in on Colwood Royal Bay development Monday

Application to rezone lands north of Latoria Boulevard submitted to council

Camp fun still offered in Greater Victoria

Easter Seals offers day camp options to replace cancelled overnight camps

Swim advisory issued at Cadboro Bay beach due to high bacteria levels

Island Health advises against water activities, swimming

VIDEO: Langford cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Shellfish industry get funds to clean up at Island sites and beyond

Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

Most Read