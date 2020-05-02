LETTERS: The world would be better off without cruise ships

In an age where we have major concerns about the environment, why would we want more cruise ships?

They are floating cities. They spew out smoke for probably 365 days a year; they are supposed to use their treatment plant for sewage, but don’t have to. They create massive noise underwater. They maim and kill whales. They carry disease. What happens to all their garbage?

Cruise ships stay in Victoria for six hours, where some passengers may disembark to buy some trinkets from low-wage workers. Certainly the cruise industry wants to keep passenger dollars on board, I would think.

The world would be better off without them, in my opinion.

If Victoria wants tourism, they would be much better off to clean up the city and have people visit for a few days, staying in local accommodation, employing local people.

Pete Brown

Metchosin