LETTERS: Victoria stepping up for pedestrians

The City of Victoria has been trying to make more room for pedestrians and for businesses to move more of their business outdoors as they attempt to social distance.

In recent articles and letters, several people have criticized the city’s efforts, apparently without even attempting to get all the facts correct.

A business owner claims that Victoria doesn’t have the density or the climate to support a pedestrian mall on Government Street. People said the same thing in Copenhagen when they proposed creating a pedestrian street there back in the 1960s. That street is now extremely popular and successful. Similarly, Boulder, Col., a city that is less dense than Victoria and experiences much colder winters, also has a very successful downtown pedestrian mall.

A letter writer claims that Victoria’s efforts to create more space for pedestrians in Beacon Hill Park makes the park inaccessible to the elderly and disabled. Has he actually been to the park to see what has been done? While some roads have been closed, more than 80 per cent of the parking has been retained, and Circle Drive and other roads that access those parking areas remain open to cars.

Another letter writer complains about the closure of the road up to the lookout atop Beacon Hill, something that was recommended by city staff. He says that city council, “except for Geoff Young”, should apologize. It’s a curious statement to make given that Geoff Young was one of the councillors that voted in favor of closing the road.

Rob Maxwell

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t keep pushing unrealistic and costly energy schemes

Just Posted

17-year-old boy missing from Sooke

Tait Bishop was last seen Friday morning at 1 a.m.

Metchosin prison reclassified nine offenders to medium security after July escape

New security measures, notification procedures in place at William Head Institution

Wife of Victoria yogi who overdosed asks Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce overdose deaths

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

Saanich considers bylaw allowing liquor in 14 parks, police disapprove

Staff report suggests permitting drinking in parks noon to 8 p.m. until Sept. 30

Saanich approves Greater Victoria’s first government pot shop

Mayor ‘delighted’ residents will be able to access marijuana in the municipality

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Vancouver Island girl with ‘humble beginnings’ ecstatic after scholarship win

With a $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship, Gold River student, Hana Kim, is one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor

CO ‘comfortable’ saying that Campbell River bear carcasses were not cubs

Officer said that the investigation is still ongoing and hard to conclusively say anything right now

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Two B.C. First Nations call for fish farm removal from their territory

Two Campbell River-area First Nations are calling for the removal of a… Continue reading

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

No jail time for B.C. man found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

Curtis Sagmoen slapped with probation and long list of conditions Friday in Vernon courthouse

Work stoppage in support of Juneteenth shuts down West Coast ports

Union has 60,000 members who work in ports in Alaska, B.C., south to California and Hawaii

B.C. hands COVID-19 border crossing checks back to Ottawa

Provincial screening continues for arriving farm workers

Most Read