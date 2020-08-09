LETTERS: Visitors should be treated with respect

I’d like to address Premier Horgan’s comments regarding those in B.C. whose licence plates show that perhaps they are from elsewhere, and if B.C. citizens are unfairly bothering these people they people should simply take transit to stop from being harassed.

I knew as soon as such a statement was made it would be rebroadcast immediately. In fact, it was, all over our nation and beyond.

Mr. Premier, when this pandemic is all said and done, will you not be telling the world to come and visit B.C.? This is so important for the hard-hit tourism industry as it slowly tries to recover. So we all need to remember our manors and treat people with respect if we expect them to return here.

Mr. Premier, you made an error in judgment as many do because we are all human and we all say things from time to time or make decisions on the fly or under extreme circumstances and in hindsight wish otherwise. You seem a bit grouchy, tired, and in need of your well-deserved summer holiday.

Please don’t wait any longer to get outside or jump in your car and take off, leaving the stresses of your job behind, because we all know that first and foremost we are all Canadians, and in this country we should all be welcomed equally.

Janet Baker

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: North Saanich should honour terms of land donation

Just Posted

Flyover at B.C. Leg to commemorate National Peacekeepers’ Day

August 9 marks biggest single day loss of Canadian lives from peace operations

PHOTOS: Lazy Sunday at Esquimalt Lagoon

What’s your favourite thing to do at the beach?

UVic political scientist wants B.C. pulp mills to help produce masks, gowns

Claire Cutler says Canada needs to become self-sufficient when manufacturing PPE

Feeding ducks bread crumbs is a harmful habit

Wild Arc suggests to never feed wildlife in general

Greater Victoria Public Library offers new online resource service to cardholders

Friends of the Library provided funding for the service

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Most Read