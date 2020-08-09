LETTERS: Visitors should be treated with respect

I’d like to address Premier Horgan’s comments regarding those in B.C. whose licence plates show that perhaps they are from elsewhere, and if B.C. citizens are unfairly bothering these people they people should simply take transit to stop from being harassed.

I knew as soon as such a statement was made it would be rebroadcast immediately. In fact, it was, all over our nation and beyond.

Mr. Premier, when this pandemic is all said and done, will you not be telling the world to come and visit B.C.? This is so important for the hard-hit tourism industry as it slowly tries to recover. So we all need to remember our manors and treat people with respect if we expect them to return here.

Mr. Premier, you made an error in judgment as many do because we are all human and we all say things from time to time or make decisions on the fly or under extreme circumstances and in hindsight wish otherwise. You seem a bit grouchy, tired, and in need of your well-deserved summer holiday.

Please don’t wait any longer to get outside or jump in your car and take off, leaving the stresses of your job behind, because we all know that first and foremost we are all Canadians, and in this country we should all be welcomed equally.

Janet Baker

Victoria