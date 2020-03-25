LETTERS: Who do you trust to speak for Saanich residents?

In regards to the Saanich homeowner who created a petition to abolish unrelated occupancy limits, I have no trust in this public hearing and any Change.org petition.

Can I trust that any of the Change.org petition has only captured residents of Saanich?

Can I trust that the public hearing will not be stacked by non-residents of Saanich or landlords looking for an extra $500 per room? They would drown out the voices of those whom already know what the effect will be if council increases the occupancy numbers.

Has council already decided that there will be a change? Then why the public hearing? Can I trust that the councillors will start governing the municipality rather than implementing their individual agendas?

In a Saanich News article on Jan. 22, Coun. Zac de Vries noted that those against the idea blamed parking, excess garbage and noise issues – but de Vries feels these “genuine issues” can be addressed through other bylaws and enforcement.

What, you want us to call the bylaw office everyday? Increasing occupancy will continue to erode our neighbourhood.

Can I trust that council will understand why there is a division in Saanich? We are pushing back to save our neighbourhoods. Secondary suites, cottage suites, bylaws designed to pit neighbours against neighbours, councillors with a single agenda.

I do not want our neighbourhood homes becoming apartment blocks. Are these places just another form of Airbnb? Who speaks for us?

Barrie Szekely

Saanich