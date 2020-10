Re: Others shouldn’t have to pick up improperly discarded masks (Our View, Oct. 22)

Masks discarded on the ground are just littering.

Littering is a widespread problem.

While you note a health concern from picking them up, there’s also dog excrement in playgrounds, and spit which slovenly jerks have become in the habit of leaving.

Why? I say B.C.’s education system has failed.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor