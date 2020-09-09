Our town is populated mainly by diesel pickup trucks, or so it seems if you go for a walk. You’re unlikely to pass any people unless they’re walking their dogs.
When I walk to the store, it smells of exhaust fumes. Vehicles roar past fast enough to take your hat off.
I cross a vast parking lot to get to the entrance.
Wow, this is West Coast living! You got to love it.
Together we can make Sooke a post-carbon community!
Allen Szafer
Sooke
