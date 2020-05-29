Tennis courts reopen with new rules in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Mayor’s message: Saanich restart may look different than other communities

District follows its own necessary path, B.C. Restart Plan in wake of COVID-19 closures

Fred Haynes

Saanich Mayor

The business resumption planning wheels are in motion across Saanich! The District is approaching our restart in a manner following the guidelines set by the province, the provincial health officer, WorkSafeBC, and our internal Occupational Health and Safety requirements. This well-prepared approach will ensure we’re doing all we can to keep our staff and residents safe.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes applauds residents and businesses as the community reopens. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) 

Saanich’s restart may look different than that of other communities. Throughout B.C., municipal approaches to closures and service impacts differed, so our restart plans won’t be the same either. Saanich will follow guidance from the province to local governments through B.C.’s Restart Plan. More clarity on the details of this phased approach will be available after the council meeting on June 1, as staff will present a draft framework for council’s consideration and endorsement on that date. I’m pleased to report that as of May 21, some outdoor recreation facilities reopened, including 35 tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, 21 sports courts, as well as the Lambrick Skate Park. As Saanich residents are well aware, outdoor recreation is an important fabric of the community.

Safety first please. Although the recent restrictions in many recreational areas have been lifted, it is imperative that safety remains Saanich’s number one priority. Vigilance in practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding touching one’s face, limiting usage of facilities during busy times, staying home when feeling sick, and refraining from sharing equipment or other items will be key to guarantee we continue to flatten the curve in the “new normal”. Where distancing may be difficult, please do wear your face mask. As we see, the sunny summer months are upon us! I certainly will be taking advantage of the great weather and I hope to see you on the “Goose” soon!

Fred Haynes is Mayor of Saanich

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tennis courts close due to COVID-19 in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Previous story
LETTER: Sidney should open its arms to backyard hens

Just Posted

Langford pitches Westhills as Canadian Premier League soccer hub

Langford could host all eight teams for August matches

Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

Transport Canada bans ships until end of October in response to COVID-19

Point-guard lobs no-look, three-pointer for Oak Bay High video

Trick-shot only took three times, says Oak Bay teen

Saanich residents sound alarm after second owl dies of rat poison

Great Horned Owl found in Kings Park killed by three rodenticides

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

VIDEO: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

Urban Smiles staff ‘want you back’ after closure in response to pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Stepdad able to walk bride down the aisle days before he passes away

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Most Read