MAYOR’S MESSAGE: There are a lot of great things ahead

As we turn the page on our calendars, an exciting year awaits

Maja Tait

Maja Tait | Mayor of Sooke

Welcome 2021: an inviting sentiment for many. Thank you for remaining diligent as the globe responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. With hope on the horizon and the dissemination of a vaccine in its early stages, the district reflects on what has happened, where we are now, and what lies ahead.

Our economy has been hard hit and while the tide may be turning on the pandemic, many residents and local businesses will feel the effects for some time. As a community, let’s continue to be patient, kind and compassionate. Together, hold onto the Sooke spirit that we feel deeply and are so proud of.

ALSO READ: Sooke taxpayers brace for 3.3 per cent tax hike

As we remain connected through our community spirit, new infrastructure is facilitating connections within our active transportation network. From sidewalk additions on West Coast Road to in-park trail system expansion such as the pathway from the Sunriver Nature Trail to Willowpark Way, and further implementation of the approved Transportation and Parks and Trails Master plans to take shape in the coming months, critical corridors are being linked to facilitate a safer and healthier community.

Work on Highway 14 also continues (and will through into fall 2022). I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this construction project. Features such as a new pedestrian underpass east of Glinz Lake Road/Polymede, new eastbound and westbound bus bays added at Glinz Lake Road/Polymede Place to better serve transit users and numerous other connections will enhance how we move in and about our community.

Work is also underway on the official community plan review, a new recreation facility in Sunriver with the multi-sport box construction, tree management, as well as a waste management strategy and planning for a long-awaited dog park. Opportunities for public participation on these items will be numerous, visit sooke.ca/engage to learn more and sign up for electronic notifications through sooke.ca > online services > subscribe.

For residents who may have limited computer access, please reach out to district staff by phoning 250-642-1634. They are happy to assist you with your queries and keep you informed.

As we turn the page on our calendars, an exciting year awaits. I look forward to staying in touch, connecting more with you, and when it is safe to do so sharing smiles – in person.

Stay well, Sooke. There are a lot of great things ahead for 2021.

•••

Maja Tait is the mayor of Sooke. Email mtait@sooke.ca.


