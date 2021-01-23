Adam Olsen. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Adam Olsen. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

MLA REPORT: Clear communication needed for provincial vaccination plans

Adam Olsen is the MLA Saanich North and the Islands

2020 was as difficult a year as any in recent memory, but as we move into 2021, several vaccines offer hope for relief from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The provincial government is aiming to have all British Columbians vaccinated by the end of the year starting with residents and staff in long-term care and assisted living facilities, health care workers providing care to those with COVID-19, and remote/isolated First Nations communities.

I raise my hands in gratitude to everyone working in essential services. Thank you!

In the Saanich North and the Islands constituency office we have been working through a backlog of meetings and requests for advocacy caused by the snap election. Constituents continue to raise a range of concerns including lack of access to housing options, the need for more family doctors, equitable education in the Southern Gulf Islands, increasing active transportation options, better mental health supports, and public safety.

We continue to advocate for these local priorities in addition to addressing COVID-19 specific issues such as our most recent request to the provincial government encouraging them to step in and assist the private motor coach industry. The pandemic has all but shut down inter-city, shuttle, and charter bus business. I believe support in the short-term will mean the province is not on the hook for delivering these essential services in the future. As we learned when Greyhound shuttered services in Western Canada bus services are important for public safety ensuring people and communities can be safely connected.

READ ALSO: Reflecting on the ‘inexplicable year that was 2020’

I am hearing from many people in our constituency that they are concerned about the vaccine roll-out. As we all anticipate the potential freedom that vaccinations may offer, many people in Saanich North and the Islands want more information about when and how they can be vaccinated. The BC Green Caucus continues to encourage the provincial government to clearly communicate the vaccination plan to all British Columbians.

You can find the most up-to-date information about the COVID-19 vaccination plan at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/bcs-plan-for-vaccine-distribution.

In spring 2021 we are moving the Saanich North and the Islands Constituency Office to the Aranza building at 9828 Fourth St. (just north of Tanners Books in Sidney).

I am thrilled that our community office will be accessible from the street. As we move past the COVID-19 pandemic we will once again be able to open our board room to community groups to host meetings. In addition, we will resume the Dialogue sessions on priority issues in our community. The new space is a perfect venue for reconnecting after so many months apart.

In the meantime, our team of advocates continue to work remotely. Since the election, we have been able to meet constituents by phone or by video conferencing. We will continue to monitor the health orders and recommendations and will open the office to walk-in traffic and in-person meetings when we are sure we can provide a safe environment.

If you need advocacy, please do not hesitate to contact us by email at Adam.Olsen.MLA@leg.bc.ca or phone at 250-655-5600.

Adam Olsen is the MLA Saanich North and the Islands.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Letter draws response

Just Posted

Look for the Random Act of Kindness Day colouring contest in Black Press issues Jan. 17. Physical entries can be mailed or dropped off to local Black Press offices. A scanned or photographed entry can be emailed to info@victoriafoundation.bc.ca. Winning entries can get a $50 gift card to Bolen Books and a $100 donation to a charity of their choice from the VIctoria Foundation. (Pixabay)
Colouring contest coming for Kindness Day

Kindness Day colouring contest in partnership with Victoria Foundation

(File photo)
‘Very lucky’: Two passengers, dog escape rollover crash in Saanich unscathed

Vehicle flips on Trans Canada Highway after hitting median, possibly due to ice, firefighter says

The large metal gate stolen from Muddy Valley Farm in rural Saanich on Jan. 18 reappeared less than a week later. (Muddy Valley Farm/Facebook)
Large metal gate stolen from Saanich farm makes mysterious reappearance

12-foot gate returned to Muddy Valley Farm less than a week after it was stolen

Langford and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance are partnering to provide local businesses with one-year Island Good memberships. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Economic Alliance)
Langford offering local businesses free Island Good membership

Island Good label helps consumers identify local products

Kimberly Proctor, 18, was murdered in 2010. Her family has spent many of the years since pushing for a law in her honour, that they say would help to prevent similar tragedies. (Courtesy of Jo-Anne Landolt)
Proposed law honouring murdered Langford teen at a standstill, lacks government support

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions has concerns with involuntary detainment portion of act

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 is International Lego Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 24 to 30

Lego Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day and Puzzle Day are all coming up this week

A video posted to social media by Chilliwack resident Rob Iezzi shows a teenager getting kicked in the face after being approached by three suspects on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (YouTube/Rob i)
VIDEO: Security cameras capture ‘just one more assault’ near B.C. high school

Third high-school related assault captured by Chilliwack resident’s cameras since beginning of 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP, File)
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes ‘Bigfoot’ hunting season

A Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season

Economic Development and Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question in the House of Commons Monday November 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Federal minister touts need for new B.C. economic development agency

Last December’s federal economic update promised a stimulus package of about $100 billion this year

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after the theft of a generator worth thousands of dollars. Photo supplied
RCMP asking Vancouver Island residents to watch for stolen generator

Vehicle may have been travelling on Highway 19

Terry Keogh, an RDN Transit driver, used his paramedic skills the morning of Jan. 22 after coming across an unconscious woman along his route in downtown Nanaimo. (RDN Transit photo)
Nanaimo transit driver stops his bus and helps get overdosing woman breathing again

Former EMT from Ireland performed CPR on a woman in downtown Nanaimo on Friday

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The First Nations Leadership Council says an attempt by industry to overturn the phasing out of salmon farms in the Discovery Islands in contrary to their inherent Title and Rights. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
First Nations Leadership Council denounces attempt to overturn salmon farm ban

B.C.’s producers filed for a judicial review of the Discovery Islands decision Jan. 18

Most Read