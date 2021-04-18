Adam Olsen is MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. (Black Press Media file photo)

Adam Olsen is MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. (Black Press Media file photo)

MLA REPORT: Committee tackles systemic bias in policing

Adam Olsen is MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

Adam Olsen

MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

2020 was a year of monumental disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic played one part. The profound impacts of the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto and Chantel Moore in New Brunswick, in addition to allegations of racist “games” in the British Columbia health-care system, shook our business-as-usual public institutions for the better. No longer could the reality for many British Columbians who have personally experienced the deeply entrenched systemic bias, discrimination and racism be ignored.

In the summer, the B.C. government launched an investigation into the extent of institutionalized racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system. Following calls from the public to defund the police, they struck an all-party committee to review the Police Act. In the ensuing months the demands for justice, fair treatment and systemic change in our law enforcement institutions have continued.

The purpose of the Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act is to review British Columbia’s law governing policing and public safety. It has been decades since there were any systematic or major reviews of the legislation. When creating the terms of reference for the review of the Police Act, Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, gave the committee a sweeping mandate.

I am thankful to be a member of the special committee. For the past few months we have been hearing testimony from experts, academics, stakeholders, community advocates, Indigenous communities and provincial ministries and agencies. While I appreciate the challenge we have as a committee in parsing the huge volume of information, the quality of our recommendations must be informed by broad consultation. It is necessary that our review include knowledge holders from many sectors, including police, mental health and wellness, addictions and harm reduction, Indigenous communities and advocates.

READ ALSO: What is systemic discrimination, bias and racism?

We also need to hear from the public. The committee is accepting input from all British Columbians on policing, public safety, and related systemic issues. As an individual or organization, you can provide a written, audio or video submission – whatever best communicates your experiences and advice on the future of policing in British Columbia. The deadline to submit is April 30 and you can learn more about the submission process at: www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/rpa.

Gathering information is just the first step in the process. Once that is complete, my colleagues and I will begin deliberations on our recommendations to the government. It is likely this will include more than just a new Police Act. We have heard a variety of advice on a wide range of laws, regulations and government policy that all need to change if we are going to seriously address the systemic bias, discrimination and racism.

From what the committee has heard so far, we need systemic and institutional change. We have that opportunity now to take those necessary steps to ensure we have a just, fair and safe society for all British Columbians. In this spirit, I encourage you to please take this opportunity to have your say in this important work.

– Adam Olsen is MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Killing of wolves isn’t recreation

Just Posted

Crews with Central Saanich Fire Department spent Sunday morning mopping up a fire at 7987 Galbraith Cres. that caused extensive damage. The fire displaced six people with its cause still under investigation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Residents of a Central Saanich duplex ‘fortunate’ to escape Sunday morning fire

Damage to the duplex extensive with one resident said to be ‘catatonic’ after escaping building

Kiana Chamberland was last seen April 15 in Esquimalt. (Victoria Police Department)
MISSING: Kiana Chamberland, considered at high risk

The 24-year-old was last seen April 15th in Esquimalt

Six people are said to have escaped injury and are currently receiving assistance after an early Sunday morning fire in Central Saanich displaced them. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
Six people escape early Sunday morning fire in Central Saanich unharmed

Cause of the fire on Galbraith Close remains under investigation

Sooke resident Lesa Cro started up a new pet waste removal business. Cro goes to yards in the region, removes all of the waste and then composts it, so that it doesn’t go into landfills. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
New pet poop-scooping business picks up in Sooke

Poop No More service taking the ‘dirty work’ out of lawn cleaning

Metchosin ecologist Andy MacKinnon is raising alarm bells for arbutus trees, as many are falling victim to a fungus called leaf blights. The leaves and branches of the trees are turning brown or black and then dropping off, eventually killing them. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Vancouver Island arbutus trees fighting for survival against parasites

Many trees weakened, turning black or brown and dying, says local ecologist

Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)
VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

Registration does not equate to being able to book an appointment

Pat Kauwell, a semi-retired construction manager, lives in his fifth-wheel trailer on Maxey Road because that’s what he can afford on his pension, but a Regional District of Nanaimo bylaw prohibits using RVs as permanent dwellings, leaving Kauwell and others like him with few affordable housing options. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Rules against RV living hard on Island residents caught in housing crunch

Regional District of Nanaimo bylaw forcing pensioner to move RV he calls home off private farm land

(Black Press file photo).
Multiple stabbings at Vancouver Island bush party

Three youths hospitalized after an assault in Comox

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. finance minister to table historic pandemic-challenged deficit budget

Budget aims to take care of people during pandemic while preparing for post-COVID-19 recovery, Robinson said

Each spring, the Okanagan Fest-of-Ale is held in Penticton. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will not be held. However, beer is still available. How much do you know about this beverage? (pxfuel.com)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions are against the new model, but B.C. School Sports (BCSS) and its board is in favour

Russ Ball (left) and some of the team show off the specimen after they were able to remove it Friday. Photo supplied
Courtenay fossil hunter finds ancient turtle on local river

The specimen will now make its home at the Royal BC Museum

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

Most Read