Rob Fleming, who served as minister of education in the most recent BC NDP government, is seeking his fifth term in office in the Victoria-Swan Lake riding.

MLA REPORT: Fleming looks ahead to economic recovery

As 2020 draws to a close, I know many of us are reflecting on how impactful this year has been. Despite its challenges, I am heartened to see how neighbours and friends have shown up for one another. My thanks and appreciation goes out to our health-care heroes and frontline essential workers, who set an inspiring example for British Columbia’s response to COVID-19.

I am honored to have been elected to serve again as the MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. It is my privilege to work everyday to address the challenges our community faces and be a voice in government for my constituents. Our entire BC NDP team remains focused on a strong economic recovery that puts people and families first — with a mandate that prioritizes our healthcare system, affordable housing, childcare, schools, colleges and universities while promoting job creation, and the imperative under the pandemic to keep our communities safe under the science-based guidance of Dr. Bonnie Henry.

I am thrilled to join Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet as minister of transportation and Infrastructure. As we look to the future and focus on building back B.C.’s economy, I will work to get shovels in the ground and accelerate projects that create good jobs around our province. I am pleased to have signed agreements with Ottawa for a $1.044 billion comprehensive restart package to preserve service and keep fares affordable for people who rely on BC Transit, TransLink and BC Ferries as we recover.

It has been an honour to serve British Columbians as minister of education over the past 3.5 years and I am so grateful to the teachers, school support staff, administrators, parents and trustees who work so hard to give our children an excellent education. I have every confidence that our new cabinet and government caucus is up to the task to keep people safe through this second wave of COVID-19. It is hopeful to see prior to the close of this difficult 2020 year the beginnings of an effective vaccination program that supports the most vulnerable among us and will bring an end to the health crisis. BC workers and middle class families still need our help. And we will continue to work with the federal government to administer programs to help people and businesses.

A short legislative session was called by our government to introduce a range of measures to help British Columbians before the end of the year. Our government tabled legislation to establish the BC Recovery Benefit and Recovery Supplement.

In addition to the receiving the recovery benefit, people receiving income and disability assistance and low-income seniors will continue to automatically receive a emergency monthly supplement. The province has put in place rent and electricity rate freezes, business property tax relief, and targeted supports to those most impacted by the pandemic as we build a recovery that works for everyone.

I am committed to being part of a government that continues to deliver important services and opportunities for Victoria-Swan Lake, and makes life more affordable for people and families. As always, my constituency office remains available as a source of information and assistance. We can be reached by email at Rob.Fleming.MLA@leg.bc.ca, and by phone at 250-356-5013.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday season and a prosperous new year. May we all continue to be kind and be calm as we stay safe and look out for one another.

Rob Fleming is MLA forVictoria-Swan Lake.

Most Read