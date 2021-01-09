Murray Rankin

Murray Rankin

MLA Report: Rankin adapts to new provincial role

Murray Rankin

MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Hello everyone. After serving previously as your Member of Parliament, it is wonderful to reach out again as your Member of the Legislative Assembly. I thank this newspaper for letting me send greetings to you, your family and your friends.

Several people in Oak Bay-Gordon Head have asked me why I decided to run again and re-enter public life. The pandemic has changed so much, for all of us. It has uprooted our everyday lives. I wanted to contribute and I thought as an MLA, I could make the greatest difference for the individuals, families and organizations that make up our community.

It was a whirlwind campaign. As everyone knows, this was an election like no other. There was no opportunity to meet constituents on the doorstep.

Although I know many of you from my seven years as MP, there is a part of the constituency, primarily Gordon Head, where I am less known. I delivered hundreds of leaflets, held socially distanced community meetings in Lambrick and Gyro parks, and, of course, held countless Zoom meetings. I was constantly reminded of the strength and resiliency of our community.

READ ALSO: New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

I was honoured when Premier John Horgan asked me to serve as minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. I look forward to doing my part to create positive relationships among all British Columbians, as we embark together on the journey of reconciliation.

I’ve now met with several mayors and councillors in Oak Bay, Victoria, and Saanich; everyone has been very helpful as I come up to speed on local issues.

I want to salute Dr. Andrew Weaver, who has been extremely gracious during the transition. I’ve kept his constituency office (3930 Shelbourne St. #219, Victoria, V8P 5P6). We are now open to assist you with issues concerning provincial programs. Probably the best way to connect over the next while is by telephone: 250-472-8528 or by email: Murray.Rankin.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

Everyone recognizes the challenges we face in rebuilding after the pandemic. My goal is to help you respond. There is now light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines begin to roll out across B.C. Yet many of our neighbours are suffering. Particularly in this Christmas season, let’s do our part to help each other.

Let me conclude by wishing everyone the very best of the season, and hope we can soon return to happier times.

Murray Rankin is MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head

BC legislatureColumn

Most Read